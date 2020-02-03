'For the Love of Stebens' fundraiser returns Saturday

More than 150 students participate in classes, workshops and productions at Stebens Children’s Theatre in Mason City each year.
That’s thanks in large part to the annual “For the Love of Stebens” fundraising event.
“It really does help a lot,” said Tammy Hrubetz, Stebens board member.
“For the Love of Stebens” helps offset the cost of productions, royalties and workshops and helps fund student scholarships.
The Valentine-themed event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Club, 551 S. Taft Ave., in Mason City, and it will feature an hor d’oeuvres and desserts buffet, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, competitive trivia and live music from Ruthless Ruth, a former Stebens student.
“The food is typically first-rate, the entertainment is typically pretty fun and most people seem to have a pretty good time raising a lot of money,” said Tom Ballmer, Stebens executive director.
“For the Love of Stebens,” which has a 20-year history, has attracted about 200 people in recent years.
This year, the organizers hope to raise $25,000.
“We’ve got there before, but it’s hard,” Ballmer said. “It’s a big goal, and it’s not easy to raise.”
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an hour-long cocktail hour, where attendees can browse and bid on silent auction items.
Cocktail hour will be followed by the live auction, competitive trivia and the raffling of a Michael Kors purse and a Coach purse filled with a mysterious amount of gift cards.
There are 25 live auction items and 75 silent auction items, said Liz Rocha, Stebens office manager.
Some of the live auction items include a North Iowa Brewery Tour with Limestone Brewers of Osage, Worth Brewing Company of Northwood and Fat Hill Brewing of Mason City; a pasta-making class; a day on the lake in a speedboat; and more.
“There’s a lot of great stuff,” Rocha said.
Tickets cost $40 in advance or $50 at the door. A table of eight is $275. They can be purchased at the theater or by calling 641-424-9802 between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays.
The Stebens Children’s Theatre’s 2019-2020 season comprises productions, like “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Matilda: The Musical,” and “Snow White,” on the main stage, and “The Larry Wells Show and his Charming Harmonies” traveling production.
For more information about the fundraiser or Stebens Children’s Theatre, visit www.stebensct.com, call 641-424-9802 or follow the theater on Facebook.
Photos: Stebens Children's Theatre over the years in Mason City
Stebens Children's Theatre - Matilda
Stebens Children's Theatre - Sleepy Hollow
'Larry Wells and the Charming Harmonies'
Romeo and Juliet
Addams Family
Brer Rabbit 1
Stebens Children's Theatre presents Tom Sawyer
Stebens 1
Stebens 1
Dixie Sweethearts
Steben's 1
Stebens 1
Stebens 1
Cinderella Preview 1
Stebens 1
WH Stebens Children's Theatre 1
Stone Soup 1
Sleeping Beauty
Stebens
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Smoke On the Mountain
Noodle Doodle
Honk!
Stebens 12 Dancing Princeses
Stebens Barn Dance.jpg
Abby and the Absolutes. Musical revue traveling show
Pied Piper
Charlie Brown
Little Red Riding Hood
"The Fisherman's Wife"
Bugsy Malone
Still Life With Iris
Swingtime Canteen
"Off with her head!"
"Annie"
Wind in the Willows
"Why Mosquitos Buzz"
Alexander
Stebens
Stebens A Christmas Carol
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.