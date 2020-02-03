'For the Love of Stebens' fundraiser returns Saturday

If you go:

What: Annual "For the Love of Stebens" fundraising event featuring hors d'oeuvres, live and silent auctions, competitive trivia and live entertainment.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Where: Columbia Club, 551 S. Taft Ave., in Mason City.

Cost: $40 in advance, $50 at the door.