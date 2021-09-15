Footbridge Concert Series: David Lang at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Sunday

Support Local Journalism
David Lang will perform a free live concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The performance will be held at The Music Man Square, live streamed via Star 106.1 and Super Hits 102.7 and broadcast over the radio on 97.9 KCMR.
