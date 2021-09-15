 Skip to main content
Footbridge Concert Series: David Lang at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Sunday
Footbridge Concert Series: David Lang at The Music Man Square in Mason City on Sunday

David Lang will perform a free live concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The performance will be held at The Music Man Square, live streamed via Star 106.1 and Super Hits 102.7 and broadcast over the radio on 97.9 KCMR.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

