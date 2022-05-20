Florence Trap Shooting Range open for the season on May 25

Winnebago County Conservation Board announced the Florence Trap Shooting Range will open for the season on May 25.

The range will continue to be open once a week through July according to a release. Late summer and fall dates will depend on the amount of interest at that time.

The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

The May, June, and July public shooting dates are all on Wednesdays. Times each day will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost to shoot at the range will be $3 for 25 targets.

If there is inclement weather, shooting will be canceled and the announcement will be posted on the conservation website, www.winnebagoccb.com, Facebook, and Twitter feed.

Shooters are reminded that they will need to brin their own gun, ammunition, and eye and ear protection according to the release. All releases are voice-activated and all shooting is supervised by a certified Range Safety Officer.

For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, people can contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

