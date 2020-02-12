‘Finding Neverland’ featuring Iowan comes to Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

‘Finding Neverland’ featuring Iowan comes to Mason City

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Finding Neverland 1.jpg

“Finding Neverland,” a Broadway musical about one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan, will premiere Feb. 25 as part of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

 Jeremy Daniel (www.jeremydanielphoto.com)

Sioux City area native Nathan Groth, who attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, is making his national tour debut in “Finding Neverland,” a Broadway musical about one of the world’s most beloved stories.

Groth will perform in “Finding Neverland” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, in Mason City.

The show is part of the North Iowa Area Community College’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

“Finding Neverland,” based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired “Peter Pan.”

For more information about the show, visit https://www.findingneverlandthemusical.com.

To purchase tickets to “Finding Neverland,” call the NIACC Box Office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. They may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News