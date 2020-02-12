‘Finding Neverland’ featuring Iowan comes to Mason City

Sioux City area native Nathan Groth, who attended The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, is making his national tour debut in “Finding Neverland,” a Broadway musical about one of the world’s most beloved stories.

Groth will perform in “Finding Neverland” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the North Iowa Community Auditorium, 500 College Drive, in Mason City.

The show is part of the North Iowa Area Community College’s Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

“Finding Neverland,” based on the Academy Award-winning film of the same name, follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired “Peter Pan.”

For more information about the show, visit https://www.findingneverlandthemusical.com.

To purchase tickets to “Finding Neverland,” call the NIACC Box Office at 888-466-4222, extension 4188. They may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

