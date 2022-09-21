Finalists announced for NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala Awards

The North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is proud to announce the finalists for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards on Wednesday.
The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live, according to a press release. The Sukup family will also be honored for their vital contributions to North Iowa.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:
- Dr. Reed & Dr. Addison Faldet, DDS, Hometown Dental – Charles City
- Cody Jane Purvis, Pampered Pets Retreat & Spa – Kanawha
- Austin and Jessica Wood, Charlie’s Soda Fountain – Clear Lake
Student Entrepreneur of the Year finalist:
- Avery Williams, Tea Time – Garner
Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:
- Lindsey R. Falk, LR Falk Construction Co. – St Ansgar
- Melissa Fabian, Simply Nourished MC & Foxtrot Properties – Mason City
- Dr. Jay Lala, Dr. Matt Hansen, Dr. Jennifer Thackery, Dr. Briana Brayton, & Dr. Rick Young, DDS; Central Park Dentistry – Mason City
Innovation Award finalists:
- UpTower, Inc., Jordan Bielefeld – St. Ansgar
- Easy2Show, Jill and Tony Ihrke – Sheffield
- Router12 Networks, Ryan Malek – Mason City
Business of the Year finalists:
- Heartland Asphalt, Inc. – Mason City
- Henkel Construction Company – Mason City
- Metalcraft, Inc. – Mason City
Tickets for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala can be purchased at www.pappajohncenter.com/gala.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com