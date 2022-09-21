Finalists announced for NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala Awards

The North Iowa Area Community College John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is proud to announce the finalists for the 2022 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards on Wednesday.

The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live, according to a press release. The Sukup family will also be honored for their vital contributions to North Iowa.