Final Surf Summer Showcase Series event set for Wednesday, Aug. 11

For the final show of the Surf Ballroom’s Summer Showcase Series, the folk rock six-piece Chris Davies & The Promise Land Band will wind through some of their tunes. According to the Surf Ballroom, the doors open at 6 p.m. and donations for the Surf Ballroom & Museum's Education and Outreach Programs are accepted in lieu of admission.
