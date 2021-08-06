 Skip to main content
Final Surf Summer Showcase Series event set for Wednesday, Aug. 11
For the final show of the Surf Ballroom’s Summer Showcase Series, the folk rock six-piece Chris Davies & The Promise Land Band will wind through some of their tunes. According to the Surf Ballroom, the doors open at 6 p.m. and donations for the Surf Ballroom & Museum's Education and Outreach Programs are accepted in lieu of admission.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

