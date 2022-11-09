Fall Puppet Show at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Nov. 10

The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “Peter & the Wolf” on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. All shows will be free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open for seating 15 minutes before each show. This free show is made possible by a grant from the Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation. Masks are optional.