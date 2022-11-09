 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Puppet Show at MacNider Art Museum in Mason City on Nov. 10

Fall Puppet Show

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company is presenting three showings of "Peter & the Wolf" at MacNider Art Museum on Nov. 10.

The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present three showings of “Peter & the Wolf” on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Salsbury Room at the MacNider Art Museum at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. All shows will be free and open to the public. Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors will open for seating 15 minutes before each show. This free show is made possible by a grant from the Bertha Stebens Charitable Foundation. Masks are optional.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

