Fall Festival at Lime Creek Nature Center on Sept. 11

Lime Creek Nature Center marks the return of its Fall Festival next month.

The event will be on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the nature center, located just north of Mason City off of Highway 65. A variety of activities will be held throughout the day for the public to enjoy according to a press release.

Activities include canoeing and kayaking, air rifles, archery, trail tram rides, crafts, bird feeder building, Dutch oven cooking demo, minnow races, and much more. A complete schedule of festival activities is available on the LCNC's website at www.cgcounty.org and clicking on departments then Lime Creek Nature Center.

A lunch of grilled burgers and brats will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with free will donations being accepted. The event is meant for those of all ages.

“Our goal is to provide a wide variety of recreational activities, so there is something for everyone who attends," said LCNC naturalist Heather Hucka. “People can choose specific activities that appeal to them or stay for the whole day and enjoy them all.”

There is no cost to attend the celebration, but registration is required. Registrations will be accepted beginning immediately. Please call 641-423-5309 to register or for more information.