Fair-y good: North Iowa Fair attracts all ages

There was fun in the fair this week.

North Iowa Events Center is home to the 2022 North Iowa Fair with a variety of family fun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

Throughout the first two days of the fair, a variety of animal-related events took place, like swine and alpaca shows. Kids were able to enjoy a petting zoo, Clover Kids activities, and inflatables.

Fans of the fair were up early Friday to see children compete in the goat and sheep show. Friends and family sat on the bleachers or were standing to watch, many with a cup of joe in hand.

The older kids involved with FFA and 4-H programs had multiple animals entered. As the contestants walked in, they were quick to look the judge in the eye and maneuver their animal into a good spot to show off its stature.

The younger kids, part of the Clover Kids program, were getting their first taste of competition and showing off livestock to a judge. Their contest was helping them prepare for the “big league” -- 4-H.

Diane Krukenberg and her family were spending their second day at the fair. She said out of all the things that her kids wanted to do today, the fair was their top pick.

"We have a lot of farmer kids that are here, so we like to support them," said Krukenberg.

Animal caretakers were moving around the fairgrounds to clean or feed their animals. Some were taking a break, taking a quick nap in lawn chairs or grabbing a snack.

More attendees arrived around noon to grab a bite to eat before checking out the afternoon entertainment.

The smell of fried treats and barbeque drifted through the air, attracting hungry customers to the food vendors. Lines formed for the cold, sweet treats to help stay cool.

Parents made sure to take their little ones to the barns to see all of the animals. The petting zoo, Dragonfire Dancing Horses, and inflatables took center stage as attractions opened at noon. Kids giggled and smiled at each fun activity as the sun shined.

Erin Krull, a family member of Kruckenberg, said there are lots of options people of all ages can enjoy at the North Iowa Fair.

"I think they do a great job (putting on the fair), especially for the city kids who don't get to experience this kind of stuff. My kids definitely learn a lot," said Krull.