Drop Dead Dangerous to make virtual concert debut at the Surf Ballroom

The Surf Ballroom will be launching a live virtual concert experience, which will stream live on the Surf Ballroom's Facebook page Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will be performing, and audience members can tune in free of charge.
Drop Dead Dangerous is a collaboration including lead singer and guitarist Kitty Steadman and award-winning percussionist Melanie Howe.
"We're excited to be supporting the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and honored to be the first act that will live stream from the venue," said Steadman.
In a press release, Steadman is described as "arguably the most powerful female vocalist the southern rock and country music landscape has heard."
And Howe, sometimes called "The Djembabe," is said to "effortlessly fill the pocket with groove. Her wild drum kit and percussion rig leave audiences mesmerized."
Together the two blend "sister-like harmonies" and are supported by regular band mates JD Edge on fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals and Paul Wray on bass and vocals.
The band is one full of songwriters who "intertwine addicting melodies with honest, passionate lyrics."
The event is co-sponsored by Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club, which typically collaborates with the Surf for the Island Fever Showcase; that showcase has since been postponed until Labor Day Weekend, 2021.
During Saturday's concert stream, a virtual "donation jar" will allow listeners to support the Surf Ballroom and Museum's mission as it continues to navigate COVID-19.
Donations can also be made at any time by visiting surfballroom.com/donate.
For more information, visit www.wearedropdeaddangerous.com or www.surfballroom.com.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette.
