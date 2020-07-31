Drop Dead Dangerous to make virtual concert debut at the Surf Ballroom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Surf Ballroom will be launching a live virtual concert experience, which will stream live on the Surf Ballroom's Facebook page Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will be performing, and audience members can tune in free of charge.

Drop Dead Dangerous is a collaboration including lead singer and guitarist Kitty Steadman and award-winning percussionist Melanie Howe.

"We're excited to be supporting the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and honored to be the first act that will live stream from the venue," said Steadman.

In a press release, Steadman is described as "arguably the most powerful female vocalist the southern rock and country music landscape has heard."

And Howe, sometimes called "The Djembabe," is said to "effortlessly fill the pocket with groove. Her wild drum kit and percussion rig leave audiences mesmerized."

Together the two blend "sister-like harmonies" and are supported by regular band mates JD Edge on fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals and Paul Wray on bass and vocals.