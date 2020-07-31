You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drop Dead Dangerous to make virtual concert debut at the Surf Ballroom
0 comments
alert top story

Drop Dead Dangerous to make virtual concert debut at the Surf Ballroom

From the Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette series
  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drop Dead Dangerous

National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will perform a virtual concert livestreamed from the Surf Ballroom's Facebook page on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Band members, left to right, are: JD Edge, Kitty Steadman, Paul Wray and Melanie Howe.

The Surf Ballroom will be launching a live virtual concert experience, which will stream live on the Surf Ballroom's Facebook page Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. 

National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will be performing, and audience members can tune in free of charge.

Drop Dead Dangerous is a collaboration including lead singer and guitarist Kitty Steadman and award-winning percussionist Melanie Howe. 

"We're excited to be supporting the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake and honored to be the first act that will live stream from the venue," said Steadman.

In a press release, Steadman is described as "arguably the most powerful female vocalist the southern rock and country music landscape has heard."

And Howe, sometimes called "The Djembabe," is said to "effortlessly fill the pocket with groove. Her wild drum kit and percussion rig leave audiences mesmerized."

Together the two blend "sister-like harmonies" and are supported by regular band mates JD Edge on fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals and Paul Wray on bass and vocals.

The band is one full of songwriters who "intertwine addicting melodies with honest, passionate lyrics."

Drop Dead Dangerous

National touring act Drop Dead Dangerous will perform via a live stream from the Surf Ballroom on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Band members, left to right, are JD Edge, Melanie Howe, Kitty Steadman and Paul Wray.

The event is co-sponsored by Isle of Iowa Parrot Head Club, which typically collaborates with the Surf for the Island Fever Showcase; that showcase has since been postponed until Labor Day Weekend, 2021.

Island Fever Showcase rescheduled for 2021 in Clear Lake

During Saturday's concert stream, a virtual "donation jar" will allow listeners to support the Surf Ballroom and Museum's mission as it continues to navigate COVID-19.   

Donations can also be made at any time by visiting surfballroom.com/donate.

For more information, visit www.wearedropdeaddangerous.com or www.surfballroom.com.

'Things are pretty dire for us': Surf Ballroom shutters doors until Memorial Day
Surf Ballroom, MacNider Art Museum among Iowa relief, humanities grant recipients

Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette

Need to catch up on the news? Here are the stories our readers have read most this week:

Iowa universities forecast big tuition losses
Govt-and-politics
alert top story

Iowa universities forecast big tuition losses

  • By Vanessa Miller, Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 1

Iowa’s three public universities expect to take a $53 million hit this budget year from tuition freezes and enrollment declines — and incur even more losses from cuts in state appropriations and research activity.

Iowa sees fewest unemployment claims since March
alert top story

Iowa sees fewest unemployment claims since March

  • John Steppe Special to the Globe Gazette
  • Updated
  • 0

Iowans filed for more than 126,000 unemployment claims between July 12 and July 18, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday morning, marking the fewest total claims in the state since the week of March 22.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News