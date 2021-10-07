Drive-in movie night double feature in Charles City set for Saturday

Two movies. One night.

Starting at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night, North Iowa film fans will be able to take in back-to-back screenings of Steve Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and the kids adventure cult classic "The Goonies." The event's being held at the Charles City High School parking lot and is free of charge for attendees.

Moviegoers have the option to either listen to the movies through an FM signal to their car radios or through outdoor speakers.

According to a press release from the Charles City Chamber of Commerce, admission is a free-will donation to support the Main Street Charles City program. In addition, the Charles Theatre will have popcorn on site. The high school is providing use of the parking lot and restroom facilities.

For more information, please call (641)-228-2335 or email info@charlescitychamber.com.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

