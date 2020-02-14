Docu-series to feature Jodi Huisentruit disappearance in premiere

Huisentruit, a morning news anchor, disappeared June 27, 1995, in Mason City. Investigators have never found her body.

She told a colleague she was on her way to work early that morning but never arrived. Police found signs of a struggle outside her Mason City apartment.

Huisentruit was declared legally dead in 2001, and no one has been charged in her disappearance.

In 2004, police checked the basement of a home formerly occupied by John Vansice, but said the search yielded no new information.

Vansice, who now lives in Arizona, was an acquaintance of Huisentruit and is believed to be one of the last people to see her alive.

He videotaped a birthday party he threw for Huisentruit just days before her disappearance. Vansice said she was at his house the night before her disappearance, watching that tape.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In March 2017, the Mason City Police Department executed a search warrant against Vansice.

He is named on the search warrant for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.