David K as Roy Orbison performing live at the Cresco Theatre and Opera House on Saturday

Join David K as Roy Orbison and his excellent band at the theatre at 115 Second Ave. W. in Cresco. With hit songs such as “In Dreams,” “Pretty Woman” and “Only the Lonely” spanning decades, Roy's tunes touched hearts for years. For both the 2 p.m. matinee and the 7 p.m. shows, tickets are $25 general admission or $30 for V.I.P. seats right up front. For tickets, go to:“RoyShow.Com” or call Wendy Lickteig at (563)-547-3101 to purchase printed tickets.