 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cribbage tournament to be held in Hampton in June
0 comments

Cribbage tournament to be held in Hampton in June

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The KLMJ Radio Freqs Relay for Life team will host their annual cribbage tournament at The Church of the Living Word in Hampton on Saturday, June 5. 

The tournament will consist of 8 games, with everyone playing a different partner for each game. The entry fee is $20, and payment is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Registration is required and no walk-ins will be allowed the day of the tournament.

Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. and the first game begins at 1 p.m.

No food or beverages will be provided this year.  All ages and skill levels are welcome to play, although there will be a limited number of available tables.  Again this year, there will be several prizes awarded to the top cumulative scores. 

For more information, please contact Mandy Strother at 641-456-5656.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What to watch this week: ‘Army of the Dead,’ ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News