Cribbage tournament to be held in Hampton in June

The KLMJ Radio Freqs Relay for Life team will host their annual cribbage tournament at The Church of the Living Word in Hampton on Saturday, June 5.

The tournament will consist of 8 games, with everyone playing a different partner for each game. The entry fee is $20, and payment is required by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Registration is required and no walk-ins will be allowed the day of the tournament.

Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. and the first game begins at 1 p.m.

No food or beverages will be provided this year. All ages and skill levels are welcome to play, although there will be a limited number of available tables. Again this year, there will be several prizes awarded to the top cumulative scores.

For more information, please contact Mandy Strother at 641-456-5656.

