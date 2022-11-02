 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Craig and Fred with Craig Grossi at NIACC Auditorium in Mason City on Nov. 9

Craig and Fred

Craig Grossi will be at NIACC on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Common Read of Craig and Fred by Craig Grossi will be on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. Listen to this uplifting and unforgettable true story of a U.S. Marine, the stray dog he met on an Afghanistan battlefield, and how they saved each other. The two now travel America together “spreading the message of stubborn positivity.” Tickets start at $20 and will be held in the NIACC Auditorium.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

