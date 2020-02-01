Couples renew their vows at Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake

Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, who have been married 47 years, have always wanted to renew their vows and decided to do it at their first Winter Dance Party.

The couple, who have been together since high school, retired from farming last year, giving them their first opportunity to attend the three-day rock ‘n’ roll event.

“The kids will go nuts because they don’t know we’re doing this,” Donna said.

Orlyn Brunssen has been telling people for decades that his wife, Kathy, proposed to him, and she has vehemently denied the claim.

But after Friday, he can say she did thanks to their first Winter Dance Party experience.

“It’s a pretty special first time here,” Kathy said.

The Brunssens, who have been married for 53 years, were gifted tickets to the event by their son and daughter-in-law for Christmas.

Kathy has been wanting to renew her vows for years, but Orlyn has refused, so she registered them for the wedding and vow renewal ceremony during the Winter Dance Party and told him about Thursday evening.

“He would never do it otherwise,” she said.