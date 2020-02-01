Couples renew their vows at Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake

The Surf Ballroom & Museum is special to Chandler and Matthew Koenen.
And they’re no stranger to the historic Clear Lake venue — or the Winter Dance Party.
“We love the music and the vibe,” Chandler said. “The community here is so great.”
In 2018, the couple married at the Surf Ballroom during the annual event’s wedding and vow renewal ceremony, making them the first legal wedding at Winter Dance Party.
The Koenens were among three who renewed their wedding vows Friday afternoon as part of the Winter Dance Party, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.
It was the second time they renewed their vows at the event.
“It’s our yearly tradition,” she said.
The couple, who met outside the Winter Dance Party, have been attending the event together for several years.
Matthew, a Hampton native, started attending the event in 2009, and Chandler, a Pella native, has attended since 2014.
Next year, the couple will be attending the Winter Dance Party with a baby. They’re expecting a girl in March.
“Coming here is so special to us,” Matthew said, adding they visit the venue throughout the year when they’re visiting family in North Iowa. “It’s a great feeling.”
Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, who have been married 47 years, have always wanted to renew their vows and decided to do it at their first Winter Dance Party.
The couple, who have been together since high school, retired from farming last year, giving them their first opportunity to attend the three-day rock ‘n’ roll event.
“The kids will go nuts because they don’t know we’re doing this,” Donna said.
Orlyn Brunssen has been telling people for decades that his wife, Kathy, proposed to him, and she has vehemently denied the claim.
But after Friday, he can say she did thanks to their first Winter Dance Party experience.
“It’s a pretty special first time here,” Kathy said.
The Brunssens, who have been married for 53 years, were gifted tickets to the event by their son and daughter-in-law for Christmas.
Kathy has been wanting to renew her vows for years, but Orlyn has refused, so she registered them for the wedding and vow renewal ceremony during the Winter Dance Party and told him about Thursday evening.
“He would never do it otherwise,” she said.
The Rev. Pat Hall, the lead pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, officiated the brief semi-formal vow renewal ceremony for the three couples.
Instead of exchanging rings, the couples placed plastic colored leis around each other’s necks. After the ceremony, they shared a dance.
Bottles of champagne and packages of Little Debbie cakes were provided. As a gift, they will receive VIP access during the Friday evening show.
Denni Sue Erickson has been planning and overseeing the event for a decade.
She said the ceremony has seen as few as three couples, or as many as 32, since it started in 2007.
“We don’t care how many we have,” she said. “It’s special to whoever’s here.”
The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.
This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake.
