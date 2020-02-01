You are the owner of this article.
Couples renew their vows at Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is special to Chandler and Matthew Koenen.

And they’re no stranger to the historic Clear Lake venue — or the Winter Dance Party.

Winter Dance Party - vow renewal 2

Matthew and Chandler Koenen, of Grinnell, were married at the Surf at the 2018 Winter Dance Party, and have decided to renew their vows there each year. The couple is expecting a baby girl in March.

“We love the music and the vibe,” Chandler said. “The community here is so great.”

In 2018, the couple married at the Surf Ballroom during the annual event’s wedding and vow renewal ceremony, making them the first legal wedding at Winter Dance Party.

The Koenens were among three who renewed their wedding vows Friday afternoon as part of the Winter Dance Party, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.

It was the second time they renewed their vows at the event.

“It’s our yearly tradition,” she said.

The couple, who met outside the Winter Dance Party, have been attending the event together for several years.

Matthew, a Hampton native, started attending the event in 2009, and Chandler, a Pella native, has attended since 2014.

Next year, the couple will be attending the Winter Dance Party with a baby. They’re expecting a girl in March.

Winter Dance Party - vow renewal 4

Three couples, (left to right) Matthew and Chandler Koenen, of Grinelle, Iowa; Orlyn and Kathy Brunssen, of Anamosa, Iowa; and Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, dance after renewing their wedding vows at a ceremony at the Surf Ballroom and Museum on Friday, Jan. 31.

“Coming here is so special to us,” Matthew said, adding they visit the venue throughout the year when they’re visiting family in North Iowa. “It’s a great feeling.”

Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, who have been married 47 years, have always wanted to renew their vows and decided to do it at their first Winter Dance Party.

The couple, who have been together since high school, retired from farming last year, giving them their first opportunity to attend the three-day rock ‘n’ roll event.

“The kids will go nuts because they don’t know we’re doing this,” Donna said.

Orlyn Brunssen has been telling people for decades that his wife, Kathy, proposed to him, and she has vehemently denied the claim.

But after Friday, he can say she did thanks to their first Winter Dance Party experience.

“It’s a pretty special first time here,” Kathy said.

The Brunssens, who have been married for 53 years, were gifted tickets to the event by their son and daughter-in-law for Christmas.

Kathy has been wanting to renew her vows for years, but Orlyn has refused, so she registered them for the wedding and vow renewal ceremony during the Winter Dance Party and told him about Thursday evening.

“He would never do it otherwise,” she said.

Winter Dance Party - vow renewal - 1

Rev. Pat Hall officiates as three couples, (left to right) Matthew and Chandler Koenen, of Grinelle, Iowa; Orlyn and Kathy Brunssen, of Anamosa, Iowa; and Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, renew their wedding vows during a ceremony at the Surf Ballroom and Museum on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Rev. Pat Hall, the lead pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, officiated the brief semi-formal vow renewal ceremony for the three couples.

Instead of exchanging rings, the couples placed plastic colored leis around each other’s necks. After the ceremony, they shared a dance.

Bottles of champagne and packages of Little Debbie cakes were provided. As a gift, they will receive VIP access during the Friday evening show.

Denni Sue Erickson has been planning and overseeing the event for a decade.

She said the ceremony has seen as few as three couples, or as many as 32, since it started in 2007.

Winter Dance Party - vow renewal 3

Three couples, (left to right) Matthew and Chandler Koenen, of Grinelle, Iowa; Orlyn and Kathy Brunssen, of Anamosa, Iowa; and Steve and Donna Durack, of Greenfield, Indiana, dance after renewing their wedding vows at a ceremony at the Surf Ballroom and Museum on Friday, Jan. 31.

“We don’t care how many we have,” she said. “It’s special to whoever’s here.”

The Winter Dance Party was started in 1979 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson’s last performance at the Surf Ballroom.

This year marks the 61st anniversary of the infamous Winter Dance Party concert tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll legends — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake.

Photos: A look back at the last five years of Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

Winter Dance Party 2020 Schedule

SATURDAY, FEB. 1

Rockin' N Boppin' Record Show

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blarney, Opal and Veranda rooms at Best Western Holiday Lodge, 2023 Seventh Ave. N. in Clear Lake.

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Memorial Site Tour

Departure time 10 a.m.

Motor coach leaves Surf Ballroom lobby

Admission: $8, limited availability

Collages by Nick Stromberg

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clear Lake Arts Center Stanton Gallery, 17 S. Fourth St.

Admission: Free

Bopper & Me Movie Showing

10:30 a.m.

Clear Lake Arts Center Sukup Performing Arts Wing, 17 S. Fourth St.

Admission: Free

Ritchie Valens Family Luncheon

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Diamond ballroom at Best Western Holiday Lodge, 2023 Seventh Ave. N., in Clear Lake

Advance reservations required. Admission: $25.

Split Second Band

Noon to 6 p.m.

Surf District Rock 'n' Roll Grill, 619 Buddy Holly Place, in Clear Lake

Admission: Free

Winter Dance Party

Featuring Marty Stuart & his fabulous Superlatives, Bid Sandy & his Fly-Rite Boys, Albert Lee, Headcat 13 with special appearances by Narvel Felts, Linda Gail Lewis and Sonny West

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Nightly admission: $80

