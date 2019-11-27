LoCash will perform Saturday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
A country music duo with a goal of uniting people through music is coming to Clear Lake.
LoCash will perform on Saturday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m.
The duo, including Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, met after they moved to Nashville to pursue musical careers and discovered a shared vision of bringing the dance moves and energy of rhythm and blues and hip-hop into the realm of country.
They co-wrote Keith Urban’s “You Gonna Fly” and “Truck Yeah” for Tim McGraw.
LoCash scored a Top 5 hit with its first single “I Love This Life” in 2015. The duo has had seven hits on Billboard charts, including "I Know Somebody.”
Tickets are $24 in advance and available at the Surf Ballroom Box Office, by phone at 641-357-6151; or at
surfballroom.com.
Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; closed Thanksgiving Day; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $29.
Concertgoers line dance as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Concertgoers line the barricade as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Fans sing and dance along as Jesse Allen performs Friday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Stephanie Quayle reaches to sign a man's hat during her performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Stephanie Quayle performs Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Stephanie Quayle's guitarist solos during her performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Concertgoers watch as Stephanie Quayle perfroms Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
A man tries to beat the heat in the crowd during Stephanie Quayle's performance Saturday at the Tree Town Music Festival at Heritage Park in Forest City.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
