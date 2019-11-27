{{featured_button_text}}
LoCash

LoCash will perform Saturday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

A country music duo with a goal of uniting people through music is coming to Clear Lake.

LoCash will perform on Saturday at the Surf Ballroom & Museum, 460 N. Shore Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The duo, including Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, met after they moved to Nashville to pursue musical careers and discovered a shared vision of bringing the dance moves and energy of rhythm and blues and hip-hop into the realm of country.

They co-wrote Keith Urban’s “You Gonna Fly” and “Truck Yeah” for Tim McGraw.

LoCash scored a Top 5 hit with its first single “I Love This Life” in 2015. The duo has had seven hits on Billboard charts, including "I Know Somebody.”

Tickets are $24 in advance and available at the Surf Ballroom Box Office, by phone at 641-357-6151; or at surfballroom.com.

Box office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; closed Thanksgiving Day; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $29.

