Community celebrates the success of 'Trouble in River City' team

It takes a community to win awards. It takes a community to celebrate.

North Iowa community members gathered at The Music Man Square on Thursday to celebrate Trouble in River City soapbox team's success. The team competed on June 18 at the Red Bull Soap Box Race in Des Moines and took home two awards.

"It's so fun to see the interest from all ages. From kids who are like 'oh, look at the big trombone car' to older people who then share stories about when soapbox racing was popular," said Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James. "It's just been incredible to witness and be a part of that."

Trouble in River City is made up of a crew of five, all family members. Scotty Anderson, who is a local dirt track driver, drove the car with his co-pilot David Westendorf. Jaylin Anderson, Madi Anderson, and Kaylyn Westendorf pushed the soapbox down the hill on competition day.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race tests the non-motorized vehicles with the course as they barrel down a course over 25 MPH. All of the cars have eccentric designs and the teams are dressed just as wild. It becomes a question if a team's soapbox can survive the entire course.

Trouble in River City's soapbox, "Weapon of Brass Destruction," is built to look like a large trombone and pays homage to "The Music Man." The team took home two awards: the Casey's Hometown Racer Award and Red Bull People's Choice award.

Casey's Hometown Award is given to the team whose cart includes the best examples of local pride, local accent, and features that showcase how Iowa is unique, according to a press release.

A qualified judging panel from Casey’s selected Team Trouble In River City. Each member of the team was awarded “free pizza for a year,” awarded as an equivalent value of 52 large pizzas, an approximate retail value of $8,574.80.

Additionally, Team Trouble In River City was announced as the winner of the Red Bull People’s Choice Award, presented to the team receiving the most votes from the public. The team received a Red Bull prize package, an approximate retail value of $500, says the release.

Over 60 people came to the celebration, checking out both Weapon of Brass Destruction and the pair of awards. Attendees also had the chance to take photos with the teams.

"I think it is amazing that our community can come together for something so great. This team is really comprised of the five of us but in reality this team is made up of everybody that has supported us throughout this journey," said Madi.

"Mason City truly has the best community, filled with people who love our town and all of the great things it has to offer," said Jaylin. "We feel so fortunate to have been given this opportunity to see that."

James, Visit Mason City Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist Brett Bachtle, and The Music Man Square Executive Director Nick Whitehurst were gifted with plaques for their support of the team. Both Visit Mason City and Music Man Square were the major supporters of the team and helped them market the soapbox car.

"I'm just so proud tonight watching that video because you were back down there and doing it all over again. I can't tell you how much pride I felt being on the top of that platform and sharing your love for this community and for this space and for our musical heritage," said James to the team.

"This is easily one of the most unique projects we'll ever be a part of," said Bachtle.