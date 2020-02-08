Color the Wind kite festival returns to Clear Lake for 19th year

For those unable, or not interested, in viewing the kites on Clear Lake, they can see them from shore along North Lakeview Drive.

“It’s a fun event, a family event,” Day said.

In the festival’s nearly 20-year history, the Days have canceled it twice due to deteriorating ice conditions, once in 2013 and the other in 2017.

Day said they will check the ice this weekend, but he’s optimistic it’ll move forward as planned.

Parking is biggest issue. It’s all about the smiles, wherever go, people smiling and having a good time .it’s a free event. It’s been fun, and a great ride.

Due to the large estimated attendance, limited parking will be available downtown on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce will provide a free shuttle from the Clear Lake High School, 125 N. 20th St., to the Sea Wall throughout the event.

The event is free and open to the public, but there will be donation buckets located throughout the event to help offset some of the expenses.

Day said he wouldn’t be able to organize the Color the Wind kite festival without the help of Kay and the community year after year.