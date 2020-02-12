Color the Wind kite festival returns to Clear Lake for 19th year

The Color the Wind kite festival — in its 19th year — will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Clear Lake near the Sea Wall.

This year’s event is expected to draw kite flyers from eight states, including Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Illinois.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Returning this year are two stunt kite teams 180 GO! and Fire ‘n Ice that will perform dance routines choreographed to music with four-line and two-line kites, respectively, throughout the festival.

Kites will be available for purchase at the Route 66 Kite Shop in the Lakeview Room, 10 N. Lakeview Drive, across the street from the flying field. There will also be food available from the Smokee Heights food truck and inside the Lakeview Room.

The event is free and open to the public, but there will be donation buckets located throughout the event to help offset some of the expenses.

For more information about the Color the Wind kite festival, visit http://www.colorthewind.org/.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.