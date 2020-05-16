Clear Lake's Thursdays on Main launches summer series online

“We’re still trying to figure out unique ways to adjust to all the restrictions, but for now, instead of doing nothing, we’ve put together ‘Thursdays Online,’” she said.

Thursday’s event will be a tribute to the Class of 2020 and include entertainment from Clear Lake High School seniors and messages from their teachers and members of the community.

The Mockingbirds will perform a 45-minute set after the tribute.

The Mockingbirds, comprising Rich and Tina Mock and Nate Benzing of Clear Lake, play rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s to ‘90s, rockabilly, classic country and blues throughout the state.

The June event will feature the musical talents of Betty and the Gents, a four-person band from Mason City involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman.

“This is one way of providing some entertainment and positivity to living rooms without getting together,” Doughan said. “We want this to be an encouraging event that people can watch from home.”

She said the chamber is also working with their Thursdays on Main vendors to create a virtual shopping market for those missing their favorite food, goods and services that will be promoted during the live events.