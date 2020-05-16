Clear Lake's Thursdays on Main launches summer series online

One of Clear Lake’s most popular summer events will kick off virtually this year.
The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook earlier this week that Thursdays on Main will be streamed online in May and June due to current COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, including parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers, across Iowa.
“No one wants to have physical events more than we do,” said Stacy Doughan, Clear Lake Chamber president and CEO. “We want to be together on Main, but for the health and safety of community, first responders and medical professionals, we must adhere to guidance put forth by the state at this time.”
Thursdays on Main is a summer event series that features live entertainment, food and retail vendors, activities, movies and more Thursday evenings from June through August in downtown Clear Lake.
https://www.facebook.com/ThursdaysOnMain/posts/2559226181017954
The online event, which was revealed in a video posted Wednesday, will be called “Thursdays Online” and will be done in partnership with Zion and Powerhouse Theatre.
Facebook Live events are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, and Thursday, June 18, and they will feature entertainment from local musicians.
Doughan said in-person Thursdays on Main events will not take place before then.
“We’re still trying to figure out unique ways to adjust to all the restrictions, but for now, instead of doing nothing, we’ve put together ‘Thursdays Online,’” she said.
https://www.facebook.com/ThursdaysOnMain/posts/2564000927207146
Thursday’s event will be a tribute to the Class of 2020 and include entertainment from Clear Lake High School seniors and messages from their teachers and members of the community.
The Mockingbirds will perform a 45-minute set after the tribute.
The Mockingbirds, comprising Rich and Tina Mock and Nate Benzing of Clear Lake, play rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s to ‘90s, rockabilly, classic country and blues throughout the state.
The June event will feature the musical talents of Betty and the Gents, a four-person band from Mason City involving Betsy and Tom Kirby, Marty Garrett and Brett Schoneman.
“This is one way of providing some entertainment and positivity to living rooms without getting together,” Doughan said. “We want this to be an encouraging event that people can watch from home.”
She said the chamber is also working with their Thursdays on Main vendors to create a virtual shopping market for those missing their favorite food, goods and services that will be promoted during the live events.
The live events will be available on the Thursdays on Main and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages as well as broadcast locally through CL Vision.
For more information about the status of Clear Lake’s upcoming events, visit www.clearlakeiowa.com or follow the Thursdays on Main or Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.
Bella Parker - Language - Clear Lake
Hunter Kuhlemeier - Social Science - Clear Lake
Jackson Loge - Math - Clear Lake
Jaylen DeVries - Athlete - Clear Lake
Kara Branstad - Arts - Clear Lake
Lydia Futrell - Science - Clear Lake
Sara Faber - Athlete - Clear Lake
Sky Toyne - Music - Clear Lake
