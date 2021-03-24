Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration announced

It's on.

Clear Lake's Independence Day celebration is set to take place June 30 to July 5, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce recently announced.

The festivities will include amusement rides, a parade, an arts and crafts fair and live music each night, among other activities.

For more details, visit the event's page on Facebook.

COVID-19 was responsible for the cancellation of many of the community's events last year, including its Fourth of July, Thursdays on Main and Winter Dance Party events, but it didn't have as great an economic impact on Clear Lake businesses as originally thought.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Mary Jo Banwart, who owns Cookies Etc. in Clear Lake, told the Globe last August. “This year has been a pleasant surprise because we feared without any events that our traffic would be down.”

Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan reported to the city late last summer that the demand for travel information to Clear Lake exceeded 2019.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re very fortunate to have this lake in our community and the lake has proven to be the perfect retreat for this atypical summer,” she said.

