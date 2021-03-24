 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration announced
0 comments
top story

Clear Lake's 4th of July celebration announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
parade (copy)

The Clear Lake July 4th celebration in 2014.

 JEFF HEINZ, The Globe Gazette

It's on.

Clear Lake's Independence Day celebration is set to take place June 30 to July 5, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce recently announced.

The festivities will include amusement rides, a parade, an arts and crafts fair and live music each night, among other activities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For more details, visit the event's page on Facebook.

COVID-19 was responsible for the cancellation of many of the community's events last year, including its Fourth of July, Thursdays on Main and Winter Dance Party events, but it didn't have as great an economic impact on Clear Lake businesses as originally thought.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Mary Jo Banwart, who owns Cookies Etc. in Clear Lake, told the Globe last August. “This year has been a pleasant surprise because we feared without any events that our traffic would be down.”

Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan reported to the city late last summer that the demand for travel information to Clear Lake exceeded 2019.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re very fortunate to have this lake in our community and the lake has proven to be the perfect retreat for this atypical summer,” she said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Find Shrimp Tails in Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News