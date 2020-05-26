Clear Lake's 2020 Fourth of July Celebration events canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For decades, tens of thousands of people have gathered in downtown Clear Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.

But that won’t be the case this year.

Officials with the city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Celebration Committee announced “with the heaviest of hearts” Tuesday afternoon that the five-day celebration scheduled July 1-5 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

“Although some restrictions are beginning to ease, there are still too many uncertainties to ensure without hesitation the health and safety of our community and the 100,000-plus visitors who come to Clear Lake for the five-day event,” Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said. “Additionally, with the social distancing restrictions on festivals and mass gatherings, it is simply not possible to move forward.

“We know that the Fourth of July Celebration is a long-standing Clear Lake tradition but given the reality of COVID-19, our highest priority is the health and safety of our guests, participants, staff, volunteers and our community.”

The announcement, which was made in collaboration with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, was livestreamed on the city of Clear Lake YouTube Channel and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.