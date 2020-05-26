Clear Lake's 2020 Fourth of July Celebration events canceled

For decades, tens of thousands of people have gathered in downtown Clear Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.
But that won’t be the case this year.
Officials with the city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Celebration Committee announced “with the heaviest of hearts” Tuesday afternoon that the five-day celebration scheduled July 1-5 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Although some restrictions are beginning to ease, there are still too many uncertainties to ensure without hesitation the health and safety of our community and the 100,000-plus visitors who come to Clear Lake for the five-day event,” Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb said. “Additionally, with the social distancing restrictions on festivals and mass gatherings, it is simply not possible to move forward.
“We know that the Fourth of July Celebration is a long-standing Clear Lake tradition but given the reality of COVID-19, our highest priority is the health and safety of our guests, participants, staff, volunteers and our community.”
The announcement, which was made in collaboration with Cerro Gordo County Public Health, was livestreamed on the city of Clear Lake YouTube Channel and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan said members of the chamber board, Fourth of July Celebration Committee and city have been meeting weekly to evaluate the situation, the governor’s proclamation and recommendations from local health officials.
“It just became clear that there was simply no way to social distance at a celebration that draws tens of thousands of people to Clear Lake,” she said. “We know this is extremely disappointing. We, too, are extremely disappointed.”
Historically, the annual celebration has featured a parade, carnival, live entertainment, outdoor arts and crafts fair, food vendors and fireworks over the lake.
The Fourth of July Celebration Committee is exploring ways to safely hold some of the canceled activities later this year, including the fireworks, Doughan said.
She said the committee is also considering an alternate location for this year’s Fourth of July fireworks that would allow spectators to remain in their vehicles while watching. More details will be forthcoming.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the state public health emergency declaration.
Under her proclamation, gatherings or events, like parades, festivals, conventions or fundraisers of more than 10 people, may be held effective June 1 and continuing until June 17 as long as they meet capacity limitations of 50% at indoor and outdoor venues, ensure social distancing of those attending and other public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory said the “logistics alone make it impossible to have things,” like parades, carnivals and fireworks, while following local, state and federal public health guidelines.
“Certainly Clear Lake will still be a destination for the Fourth of July weekend. We know that,” Flory said. “We encourage people who celebrate the Fourth of July to do so responsibly.”
He, along with others present, encouraged those who reside and visit Clear Lake to support its local economy — and its businesses — during this “difficult time in our country and state and community’s history” because they need it more than ever.
“We know this announcement will disappoint many. We, ourselves, are heartbroken to have to make this announcement,” Crabb said. “However, we’ll be back in 2021 stronger and better than ever.”
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
