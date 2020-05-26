Clear Lake's 2020 Fourth of July Celebration canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}



VIDEO: Clear Lake Fire Department holds flag-lowering ceremony WATCH NOW: Members of the Clear Lake Fire Department lower the flag after "Taps" is played.

For decades, tens of thousands of people have gathered in downtown Clear Lake to celebrate the Fourth of July.

But that won’t be the case this year.

The city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Celebration Committee announced Tuesday afternoon that the five-day celebration scheduled July 1-5 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a press conference with Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo Public Health and chamber officials. The press conference was livestreamed on the city of Clear Lake YouTube Channel and Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The annual celebration featuring food, fun and festivities for the whole family is organized by the chamber and implemented by a committee of volunteers.

Check globegazette.com later for more information.

Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.