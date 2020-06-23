Clear Lake rock event postponed until 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A rock ‘n’ roll music festival scheduled this July in Clear Lake will not take place.

Cris Brager, who manages PM Park & Tiki Bar, announced Sunday afternoon on Facebook that Roc’ The Lake has been postponed until July 31, 2021, for the health and safety of its patrons amid COVID-19.

“In a year when all businesses need revenue, it saddens us to not be able to have the concert, but once again, our guests need to come before revenue,” she wrote.

Roc’ The Lake was slated for July 25 at PM Park in Clear Lake.

Its talent lineup, organized by Michael O’Brien, featured crowd favorite Joe Santana’s Kingfish; Free Fallin, a Tom Petty tribute band; Back in Black, an ACDC tribute band from Dallas, Texas; and The Trip, the No. 1-rated classic rock cover band from Orange County, California.

“The bands and the event coordinator have graciously offered to provide the same great lineup next year with the possibility of a very exciting, extra band,” Brager said.

This year would’ve marked the first year the one-day festival replaced the annual Take Me Back Festival that was held the second weekend in June for more than 20 years and celebrated music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.