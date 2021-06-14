Clear Lake Municipal Band will have two weekend performances

The Clear Lake Municipal Band will perform Saturday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 3 p.m. at the Ludwig Wangberg Band Shell in Clear Lake's City Park. The band is conducted by Brandon Borseth; Chuck Cooper is the announcer.
Saturday's program:
“Fanfare of Wakakusa Hill," Itaru Sakai
“Nobles of the Mystic Shrine," John Philip Sousa
“Walt Disney Overture," arr. Frank Erickson
“Sentimental Journey," Bud Green, Ben Homer, Les Brown; arr. Philip Lang
“As Summer Was Just Beginning," Larry Daehn
“Windfall for Woodwinds" (woodwind ensemble), Ben Holcombe
“Latina, Latin American Dance," Frank Bencriscutto
“The Purple Pageant,"Karl King; ed. John Paynter
“The Sorcerer's Apprentice," Paul Dukas; arr. Fred Hubbell
“The Band Wagon," Philip Sparke
"Star Spangled Banner," John Stafford Smith; arr. Jack Stamp
Sunday's program — "Father's Day Favorites":
“Fanfare of Wakakusa Hill," Itaru Sakai
"Kadiddlehopper March," Red Skelton
"In the Bleak MidWinter," Gustav Holst; arr. Robert W. Smith
"Sinatra in Concert," arr. Nowak
"Windfall for Woodwinds" (woodwind ensemble), Ben Holcombe
"John Williams, The Symphonic Marches," arr. John Higgins
"For the New Day Arisen," Steven Barton
"The Last Spring," Edvard Grieg
"Simple Gifts," arr. James Ployhar
"Stardust," Hoagy Carmichael
"Star Spangled Banner," John Stafford Smith, arr. Jack Stamp