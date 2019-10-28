The early beginnings of Peter Pan, Captain Hook and the mythical land of Neverland will be featured on a stage in Clear Lake this weekend.
The Clear Lake High School Drama Department will present “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at E.B. Stillman Auditorium, 1601 Third Ave. N.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” based on a 2004 children’s novel written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, serves as a prequel to J.M. Barrie’s “Peter and Wendy.” The Tony Award-winning production was on Broadway for nearly two years.
The show, directed by Sarah Raymond, comprises a talented cast and crew of more than 20 students and adults who bring the award-winning show to life on a local stage.
Those cast in “Peter and the Starcatcher” are, in no particular order: Sam Nelson, Peter; Grace Hauser, Prentiss; Noah Mason, Lord Leonard Aster; Emma Barsness, Mrs. Bumbrake; Katelyn Anderson, Molly; Christopher Long, Alf; Hailey Beatty, Ted; Evelyn Hickman, Black Stache; Lydia Futrell, Smee; Scott Hunter Trenary, Captain Robert Falcon; Gavin Rich, Grempkin; Courtney Doughan, Bill Slank/Yellow Bird; Mikayla Reimann, Mack; Kara Branstad, Sanchez/Teacher; Whitney Finer, Fighting Prawn; Anna McCluskey, Hawking Clam; Mia Raymond, ship’s cat/mermaid; and narrators/pirates Paige Andrea, Grace Beard, Alyssa Bolling, Brenna Coe, Ariana DeJesus, Blerta Doberdolani and Emma Nedved.
The crew consists of Nick DiMarco, Rachel Thornton, Kirstyn Branstad, Kjersten Ouverson and Samuel Raymond on lights and sound; Ashlin Cooper, Kennedy Kallenbach and Kaibrea Schoning for hair and makeup; student directors Lydia Futrell, Hunter Kuhlmeier and Rachel Thornton; and Lynn Ullrich on piano.
"I'm excited for our show to open," Raymond said. "We have many talented young people at CLHS and this show will not disappoint."
Tickets are $5 and are available at the Clear Lake High School Office, 125 N. 20th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays or at the door.
