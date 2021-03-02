Clear Lake High School presents 'An Evening of Musicals'

Their solution? Have students rehearse songs from a variety of musicals in small groups while wearing masks.

Raymond said the pods rotate when and where they rehearse, which has minimized contact among them.

Nelson had to quarantine for one practice earlier this year, and her pod video-chatted her into rehearsal.

“It worked a lot better than I thought,” she said. “There was some lag, but it worked.”

Nelson, who has been involved with theater her whole life, is performing music from “Little Shop of Horrors” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Grace Hauser and Whitney Finer, both seniors, will be performing music from “South Pacific.”

Hauser, who is also opening the show with a solo performance from “Cabaret” and student directing, has performed in the drama department’s productions throughout high school, and she’s looking forward to returning to the stage.

“Without it this year, the year would’ve felt more disconnected than it already does,” she said. “It provides some sense of stability and normalcy.”

Finer, who is participating in her second high school performance, said she’s glad she auditioned.