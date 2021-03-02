Clear Lake High School presents 'An Evening of Musicals'

“An Evening of Musicals” is coming to Clear Lake this weekend.
The Clear Lake High School Drama Department will present the musical — or musicals, rather — at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the E.B. Stillman Auditorium, 1601 Third Ave. N.
The musical features songs from the Broadway shows “Cabaret,” “Guys and Dolls,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Wicked,” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“It’s the best part of every show,” said Phoebe Nelson, a Clear Lake High School senior who is in the show.
A pod, or small group, of students, who have been rehearsing together since January, will introduce and perform music from each show.
“An Evening of Musicals,” directed by Sarah Raymond and musically directed by Jason Heitland, is the Clear Lake High School Drama Department’s first performance since October 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unique pod format for the show is in large part because of COVID-19.
At the beginning of the school year, Raymond and Heitland, who is in his first year as choir director at Clear Lake, brainstormed how they could safely present a musical highlighting the breadth of talent at the high school and avoid some of the challenges athletic teams had faced related to quarantine and isolation time due to exposure.
Their solution? Have students rehearse songs from a variety of musicals in small groups while wearing masks.
Raymond said the pods rotate when and where they rehearse, which has minimized contact among them.
Nelson had to quarantine for one practice earlier this year, and her pod video-chatted her into rehearsal.
“It worked a lot better than I thought,” she said. “There was some lag, but it worked.”
Nelson, who has been involved with theater her whole life, is performing music from “Little Shop of Horrors” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Grace Hauser and Whitney Finer, both seniors, will be performing music from “South Pacific.”
Hauser, who is also opening the show with a solo performance from “Cabaret” and student directing, has performed in the drama department’s productions throughout high school, and she’s looking forward to returning to the stage.
“Without it this year, the year would’ve felt more disconnected than it already does,” she said. “It provides some sense of stability and normalcy.”
Finer, who is participating in her second high school performance, said she’s glad she auditioned.
“An Evening of Musicals” has broadened her interest in Broadway productions, something she admitted to not being a huge fan of prior to the show, she said.
The show comprises a talented cast and crew of nearly 40 students.
Those cast in “An Evening of Musicals” are, in no particular order: Anna McClusky, Hailey Beatty, Julia Parcher, Bella Clabaugh, Mikayla Reimann, Sarah Petersen, Grace Hauser, Evelyn Hickman, Alana Moody, Jacob DiCamillo, Emily McLaughlin, Hunter Trenary, Christopher Long, Emma Barsness, Whitney Finer, Macey Wilke, Mackenzie Drenth, Olivia Orchard, Solby Chute, Matt Moore, Phoebe Nelson, Emma Nedved, Kristina Miller, Jordan Bailie, Mariposa Coleman, Madi Moore and Annika Schallburg.
The crew consists of Nick DiMarco, Kjersten Ouverson, Alexis Love, Elijah Mock, Gavin Rich, Cooper Roth, Joseph Talbot and Drake Badker; Morgan Gallagher, assistant director; Molly Schrade and KaseyAnn Schlichte, choreography; Barsness, Hauser and Parcher, student directors; Duchovny White, hair and makeup; and Finer, Nelson and White, poster design.
“They’re really hitting a lot of notes,” Raymond said. “It’s been really good. It really shows how talented and versatile the students are here.”
Tickets are $5 and are only available at the door. No activities passes will be accepted. Masks are required for all who attend the show.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.