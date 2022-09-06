Clear Lake Fire Department’s Sept. 11 Memorial at Clear Lake Fire Department

The Clear Lake Fire Department will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial on Sunday Sept. 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. outside the Clear Lake Fire station at the World Trade Center Memorial Steel. The event will include the Clear Lake High School Choir singing the National Anthem. God Bless America sang by Carolyn Haugland and Emily Gerdts, a flag raising ceremony, placement of the helmets ceremony, and a guest speaker. This year’s guest speaker is Dean Hess Retired CLFD Firefighter/EMT. He will reflect on 9/11 and picking up World Trade Center Steel from NYC. The night will end with a silent and lighted procession around the lake. We invite all area Fire, Law Enforcement and EMS Departments to attend and participate in the procession. Following the program, at approximately 4 p.m., there will be an emergency vehicle procession around the lake. This will be a solemn parade with lights only, no sirens. CLFD want people, especially young people, to ask questions and be informed about what happened in this country 21 years ago. Members of the department challenge everyone to not only visit the fire station and activities, but also see and touch the memorial steel from the World Trade Center which is the centerpiece of a 9/11 memorial outside of the station, located at 711 2nd Ave. N.