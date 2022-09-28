 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Fire Department Pancake Breakfast at Clear Lake Fire Department on Oct. 2

Clear Lake Fire Department

Clear Lake Fire Department.

Kick off National Fire Prevention Week at the Clear Lake Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast. Our "special recipe" pancakes, link sausages, coffee, juice and milk will be served from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fire Station. 

