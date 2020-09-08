 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Fire Department holds 9/11 memorial program
Clear Lake September 11th Memorial Service

Clear Lake Fire Department officers line up in front of the Clear Lake Fire Department for the 9/11 memorial service in a file photo from Sept. 11, 2014.

For its 19th year, the Clear Lake Fire Department will host a program remembering those killed in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The program will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the fire department’s 9/11 Steel Memorial on the corner of North Eighth Street and Second Avenue North.

The guest speak will be Steven McArthur, a retired U.S. Secret Service inspector.

After the program, Clear Lake firefighters will raise the U.S. flag during the national anthem at the Clear Lake High School football game.

The Clear Lake Fire Department invites everyone to attend and help all to "Never forget."

The program will be held rain or shine.

