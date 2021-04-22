Clear Lake Earth Day OutdoorFest takes place Saturday

Clear Lake's OutdoorFest takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it's free and open to all.

They day's fun will take place at City Park in Clear Lake and include an inflatable slide, family-friendly games, a children's obstacle course, Earth Day take-and-make packets and an outdoor toys community share.

Kids will also get the chance to fly like trumpeter swans. A "trumpeter swan runway" will be set up so that kids can try on their "wings" and run the distance a trumpeter swan needs to in order to take flight.

From 11 to 11:45 a.m., attendees can see the National Eagle Center program at the Clear Lake bandshell, which will feature a live eagle and share the "incredible conservation story of our national symbol."

Chris' Kettle Corn will also be present to cater to your sweet tooth's needs.

Meanwhile, the Clear Lake Earth Day Trash Bash continues into Saturday.

For more information about the OutdoorFest or Trash Bash, visit earthdayclearlake.org.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

