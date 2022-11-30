 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clear Lake Candy Land Build Event at Clear Lake Arts Center on Dec. 3

Clear Lake Arts Center

Clear Lake Arts Center

Companies, families, friends, or individuals get to display "Gingerbread Style" buildings and homes in our Clear Lake Candy Land Village. The edible structures are to be created at their homes, businesses, or at one of Clear Lake Arts Center's free Candy Land Building Events. Clear Lake Candy Land Village will be available for viewing at the Clear Lake Arts Center from Dec. 3 to Dec. 24. During this time visitors may tour and vote for the winner for just $1 as a fundraiser for the Clear Lake Arts Center.

