Clear Lake bicycle festival discontinued after 15 years

One of Clear Lake’s popular summer events has ended.

Festival and race directors of the Bicycle, Blues & BBQ Festival Tim Putnam and Matt Curtis announced “with mixed emotions” Monday evening on Facebook that after 15 years the event that has drawn hundreds downtown to enjoy a weekend jam-packed with bicycles, blues, barbecue and brews was concluding.

“But as someone once said, ‘Life is like riding a bike -- to keep your balance, you must keep moving.’ And the time has come for us to do just that,” the directors wrote. “We are grateful beyond measure for your support of our event as a racer, blues enthusiast or a volunteer. Your friendship and love of our festival will always be cherished.”

The festival, which attracted thousands of visitors, including 350 cyclists from 15 states, to North Iowa, was last held in July 2019 and celebrated its 15th anniversary.

The Bicycle, Blues & BBQ Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was started as “a small, grass-roots event centered on a bike race and a band shell” in 2004 and has grown in participants and offerings since then.