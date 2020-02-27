Clear Lake author earns honorable mention in contest

Waters, who retired as a cardiovascular surgeon at Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after nearly 30 years in April, has written stories, including several published ones, his whole life.

A locally written novel that takes place on New Jersey’s Long Beach Island in the summer of 1969 has received some recognition.

“Ship Bottom Blues,” the third novel by Daniel Waters, of Clear Lake, was named an honorable mention winner in the Writer’s Digest’s annual Self-Published E-book Contest in the mystery/thriller genre.

Writer’s Digest judges’ said the Vietnam-era thriller is well-written with tension-driven suspense.

“The structure is taut, the plot is solid. There’s tension in every line making it a page-turner,” Writer’s Digest judges’ said reviewing the book. “It’s a great read and hard to put down, and comparable to John Sanford, Robert Dugoni and Jeffrey Archer.”

“Ship Bottom Blues” is the second book in Waters’ Mickey Cleary and Surf City series. It picks up in 1969—two years after “Surf City Confidential”—and things are changing in the country and on Long Beach Island.

Mickey Cleary and Ronnie Dunn are changing as well. Pulled apart and then reunited they, like the island they live on, are a barrier to implacable forces that threaten to wreak havoc on them and those closest to them, Waters said about the book.

The Writer’s Digest annual Self-Published E-book Awards honor the best self-published e-books in eight of the most popular categories with $5,000 cash, a featured interview in Writer’s Digest magazine and a paid trip its annual conference in New York City.

Waters, who retired as a cardiovascular surgeon at Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after nearly 30 years in April, has written stories, including several published ones, his whole life.

“Ship Bottom Blues” is available at Weathered Elements in Clear Lake and the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center gift shop in Mason City as well as Kindle and Amazon.

For more information about Waters and his novels, visit www.bandagemanpress.com.