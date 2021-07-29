Clear Lake Arts Center's Re-Grand Opening takes place Sunday

Allow the arts center to re-introduce itself during this shindig that sports art activities, games, entertainment, cupcakes and ice cream.
The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (641)-357-1998 is the number to dial for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Melanie Mergen
Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today