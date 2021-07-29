 Skip to main content
Clear Lake Arts Center's Re-Grand Opening takes place Sunday
Allow the arts center to re-introduce itself during this shindig that sports art activities, games, entertainment, cupcakes and ice cream.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (641)-357-1998 is the number to dial for more information.

