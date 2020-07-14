You are the owner of this article.
Clear Lake Arts Center closes temporarily due to COVID-19
Clear Lake Arts Center closes temporarily due to COVID-19

Clear Lake Arts Center weblogo
"River Run"

"River Run" by Craig Snyder (front) and "Circle of Trust" by Hilde DeBruyne (back) are seen at the Clear Lake Arts Center Sculpture Garden.

The Clear Lake Arts Center has closed its doors to the public due to an increase in area COVID-19 cases.

The Arts Center made the announcement on its social media page and website Monday.

It began opening in phases on June 18, according to Arts Center website.

The first stage included the opening of the Hanson Gallery and gift shop area on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Arts Center required visitors to wear masks and gloves, and those who didn’t wish to wear them were asked to plan their visit for a later date and engage with the organization online until then.

The Arts Center first closed its facility and suspended its programming on March 16 due to COVID-19.

For more information or updates about the Clear Lake Arts Center, visit www.clearlakeartscenter.org or follow the Clear Lake Arts Center Facebook page.

