Civil War Reenactment at East Park in Mason City on Sept.9 - Sept. 11

Civil War 8

A file photo from September 2019 of artillery being fired by Union soldiers during the 26th Annual Civil War Reenactment at East Park in Mason City.

Discover the experience of a Civil War soldier. Offering live entertainment and re-enactments of battles in which Iowa troops participated. Enjoy medical demonstrations, camp life, live music, military dress ball, lady’s tea, pirates’ treasure hunt and so much more. For more information and times visit Mason City Civil War on Facebook. The event will be from Sept. 9 to Sept 11. First day will start at 8 a.m.

