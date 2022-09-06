Civil War Reenactment at East Park in Mason City on Sept.9 - Sept. 11

Discover the experience of a Civil War soldier. Offering live entertainment and re-enactments of battles in which Iowa troops participated. Enjoy medical demonstrations, camp life, live music, military dress ball, lady’s tea, pirates’ treasure hunt and so much more. For more information and times visit Mason City Civil War on Facebook. The event will be from Sept. 9 to Sept 11. First day will start at 8 a.m.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com