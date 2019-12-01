A North Iowa tradition is returning thanks to a group of Clear Lake businesses.
Emerson’s by the Lake,
Holistic Harmony, Lake Lifestyle, Larch Pine Inn, The Funky Zebras and Weathered Elements are teaming up to host Christmas Tea in Clear Lake at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Larch Pine Inn, 401 N. Third St.
The event will feature a traditional afternoon luncheon with a blend of sweet and savory sandwiches, salads and cakes; a special Christmas tea from Holistic Harmony; a fashion show with holiday fashions from Emerson’s by the Lake, Lake Lifestyle, The Funky Zebras and Weathered Element; and door prizes.
Similar events were offered at Grethen House, a dress shop on North Shore Drive in Clear Lake in the 1950s and the 1960s, said Paula Hanus, event organizer and Larch Pine Inn owner.
“While much has changed since those days, the desire to slow down and enjoy a moment with friends over lunch hasn’t,” she said.
Christmas Tea in Clear Lake combines Lake casual and the formality of an afternoon tea in a historic 1875 Victorian home for an interesting mix, Hanus said.
The event costs $22 per person, including the luncheon, fashion show and door prizes.
Photos: Holistic Harmony opens in Clear Lake
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
