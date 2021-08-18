Chris Janson coming to Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in November

Soon enough, North Iowa country music fans will be able to buy themselves some tickets to hear the singer of "Buy Me A Boat."
On Friday, August 20 tickets to see the Billboard-charting country music artist Chris Janson at the Surf Ballroom go on sale.
Janson, who has three albums under his belt buckle, will play the historic venue on Friday, November 19 with doors opening at 8 p.m.
Tickets will run $42 in advance or $47 at the door and are available online at SurfBallroom.com.
For more information, call the Surf at (641)-357-6151.
