 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Janson coming to Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in November
0 comments
alert top story

Chris Janson coming to Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake in November

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Janson promo

Billboard-charting county artist Chris Janson is playing at the Surf Ballroom this fall as a part of his "Real Friends" tour.

 Jared McNett

Soon enough, North Iowa country music fans will be able to buy themselves some tickets to hear the singer of "Buy Me A Boat."

On Friday, August 20 tickets to see the Billboard-charting country music artist Chris Janson at the Surf Ballroom go on sale. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Janson, who has three albums under his belt buckle, will play the historic venue on Friday, November 19 with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets will run $42 in advance or $47 at the door and are available online at SurfBallroom.com.

For more information, call the Surf at (641)-357-6151.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

 Kylie Jenner’s swimwear line is coming soon!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News