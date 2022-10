Join others at the Stone Shelter from noon to 1:30 p.m. or until the chili is gone. Bring a chili or come and find a favorite. Friends of Pilot Knob will provide toppings, cornbread and tableware. Free will donations will benefit Friends of Pilot Knob. If you are bringing a chili, please be at the Stone Shelter by 11:45 a.m. to get set up.