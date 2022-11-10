Charles H. MacNider Art Museum receives grant from Questers group

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum received a grant from the Chautauqua Circuit #889 Questers chapter of the Iowa Questers.

According to a press release, project was funded by a $5,395 Preservation and Restoration Grant from International Questers as well as funds raised by the local chapter. This is the second time the museum has been the recipient of a local Questers grant to restore works of art, according to a press release.

Two puppets from the Bil Baird Collection of marionettes used for the “Lonely Goatherd” scene from the film “The Sound of Music” will be restored at the Midwest Art Conservation Center. Characters restored will be the goat herder and the female goat.

The artifacts are made of cotton and wood and have deteriorated naturally over time. The activities at the Midwest Art Conservation Center will stabilize the puppets according to Museum standards.

According to the statement, the Questers organization exists to research, study, and preserve antiques for the future as well as promote the field of preservation. The grant program’s focus is to preserve and care for artifacts that are important to the community in which they reside. This significant donation allows for the education of the community and future generations of patron.