Chanhassen's 'The Music Man' cast visits Mason City High School

Professor Harold Hill and Marian Paroo visited Mason City High School Monday morning.
That’s where Michael Gruber and Ann Michels, the leads in the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' upcoming production of “The Music Man,” started their daylong tour of River City.
About 100 high school musicians performed “76 Trombones” in the FEMA room for Gruber, Michels and the show’s director Michael Brindisi and were encouraged to ask questions about their production during a 30-minute stop.
“It’s been really a treat to hear you and see your bright smiling faces,” Michels said. “I’m impressed with how well you play.”
“The Music Man” opens Feb. 28 at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in Chanhassen, Minnesota, and it will run until Sept. 5.
It’s the last theater to produce Meredith Willson’s musical before the Broadway revival in October, said Kris Howland, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres public relations director.
“The Music Man” is about a roguish traveling salesman who arrives in River City and convinces the locals to start a marching band by purchasing uniforms and instruments from him, with the intention of leaving when he gets the money — but then he develops feelings for a local.
“The power of love will change the world and make it better, and I think that’s what ‘The Music Man’ for me is about, so that’s why I’m thrilled to be doing it again with these great actors,” said Brindisi, who will be directing “The Music Man” for his fourth time.
Russ Kramer, Mason City High School band director, said it was nice to have the cast and crew visit his students Monday.
“It’s a nice connection for the kids to see these professional actor-musicians who are figuring out how they’re going to approach their role and what they’re going to do to prepare for the music part of it, which is what we do all the time,” Kramer said. “They’ll see the culmination of all that and their preparation, so that’ll be a neat thing.”
The high school band and orchestra students will attend “The Music Man” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in April as part of their biennial trip.
The visit was arranged by Star Tribune columnist and Mason City High School graduate Neil Justin.
The cast and crew visited other notable River City sites, like the footbridge, the Meredith Willson Museum, Meredith Willson’s Boyhood Home and the 1912 replica streetscape, Monday.
“The Music Man” has been ranked one of the “great glories” of American popular culture by the Smithsonian.
The beloved show will open on Broadway for its third time on Oct. 15, with Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.
Last year, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Visit Mason City and the Mason City Foundation launched a lighthearted, informal social media campaign tapping the Australian actor as the 2020 North Iowa Band Festival grand marshal.
However, Jackman’s publicist Michele Schweitzer told the Globe Gazette in an email that he won’t be able to attend the North Iowa Band Festival over Memorial Day weekend in 2020 because he’ll be on Broadway.
Photos: 2019 North Iowa Band Festival
