Chanhassen's 'The Music Man' cast visits Mason City High School

“The power of love will change the world and make it better, and I think that’s what ‘The Music Man’ for me is about, so that’s why I’m thrilled to be doing it again with these great actors,” said Brindisi, who will be directing “The Music Man” for his fourth time.

Russ Kramer, Mason City High School band director, said it was nice to have the cast and crew visit his students Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a nice connection for the kids to see these professional actor-musicians who are figuring out how they’re going to approach their role and what they’re going to do to prepare for the music part of it, which is what we do all the time,” Kramer said. “They’ll see the culmination of all that and their preparation, so that’ll be a neat thing.”

The high school band and orchestra students will attend “The Music Man” at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in April as part of their biennial trip.

The visit was arranged by Star Tribune columnist and Mason City High School graduate Neil Justin.

The cast and crew visited other notable River City sites, like the footbridge, the Meredith Willson Museum, Meredith Willson’s Boyhood Home and the 1912 replica streetscape, Monday.