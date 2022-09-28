 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Champagne 5K Fun Run at Lakeview Room in Clear Lake on Oct. 1

Harvest Fest 9

A view of the crowded downtown Clear Lake for Harvest Festival.

Raise your pinky, it’s time to toast Harvest Festival with a Champagne 5K. Kick off your Harvest Festival day with this fun morning run along South Shore, cross a finish line of tiny bubbles, and sip on some bubbly.  $30 registration includes a Champagne 5K t-shirt, Champagne glass, and complimentary champagne at the turnaround and the finish line. Please note, the Champagne 5K is open to runners of all ages, but you must be 21+ to enjoy the bubbly. Under 21 will receive sports drink and a CL tumbler. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.

