Champagne 5K Fun Run at Lakeview Room in Clear Lake on Oct. 1

Raise your pinky, it’s time to toast Harvest Festival with a Champagne 5K. Kick off your Harvest Festival day with this fun morning run along South Shore, cross a finish line of tiny bubbles, and sip on some bubbly. $30 registration includes a Champagne 5K t-shirt, Champagne glass, and complimentary champagne at the turnaround and the finish line. Please note, the Champagne 5K is open to runners of all ages, but you must be 21+ to enjoy the bubbly. Under 21 will receive sports drink and a CL tumbler. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m.