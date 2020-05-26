You are the owner of this article.
Chamber: Clear Lake's Fourth of July announcement coming today
Chamber: Clear Lake's Fourth of July announcement coming today

Members of Clear Lake High School Cheer rode on a fire truck during the town's Fourth of July parade. 

The fate of Clear Lake’s Fourth of July Celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be announced this afternoon.

The city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the July 4 Celebration Committee in collaboration with Cerro Gordo Public Health will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday announcing the decision on its celebration, originally scheduled from July 1-5.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the city of Clear Lake YouTube Channel and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

