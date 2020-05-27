Cerro Gordo's Relay for Life going virtual in June

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The American Cancer Society has suspended all face-to-face Relay for Life events in 2020 as a safety precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County event on Friday evening at Clear Lake City Park will not be held as scheduled.

“The safety of our cancer survivors and stakeholders is of utmost priority,” Relay for Life of Cerro Gordo County Committee said in a press release.

Although people are unable to gather amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society will host virtual Relay for Life events, initiatives and activities during the month of June.

June will be Relay for Life month in Cerro Gordo County, the committee announced.

Throughout the month, the committee plans to honor and remember the many cancer survivors whose journeys have shaped its passion to take a stand and fight back to cancer as well as acknowledge the important work of Relay for Life patrons, including survivors, teams, Coaches vs. Cancer participants, sponsors and volunteers.

Full details and information will be released in the coming days.