The Cedar Valley Memories Smolik Exhibit, displaying rare antique steam tractors and farm implements, will come alive during the 24th annual Cedar Valley Memories Power Show Aug. 10-11, located at Cedar Valley Memories, west of Osage.

The show takes place on the Cedar Valley Memories grounds, 18791 Highway 9, just west of Osage.

This year’s event will feature Oliver Tractors.

A flea market, omelet breakfast at 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. and lunch by the Mitchell County Cattlemen's Association starting at noon will  be available both days.

Cost of admission is a $5 button good for both days. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information call 641-330-2017 or visit www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

