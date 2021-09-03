 Skip to main content
Cedar Valley Engine Club Threshers Reunion in Rockford from Saturday through Monday
Cedar Valley Engine Club Threshers Reunion in Rockford from Saturday through Monday

Threshers 4

The rain made for muddy conditions at the Cedar Valley Engine Club's 49th Annual Threshers Reunion in 2014..

This 56th installment runs through Monday, Sept. 6 and includes camping, a tractor and truck pull and a swap meet. There will be other entertainment on stage all three days and the cost is $5 per day. Call (641)-257-8171 for additional info.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

