Cannonball Day pulled into the station on Saturday

Fun was off the rails for families in North Iowa.

With blue skies and warm weather, Saturday was a good day for families to enjoy Cannonball Day at East Park. The event is filled with morning-to-night activities.

"My kids are going to have a great time. I know they're super excited about the train and the inflatable. We're going to get some lunch first and then let the kids go and have a good time," said Becca Hawkins, a resident of Dubuque.

Part of the proceeds from the day go toward restoration and preservation of the 457 Rotary Cannonball, the steam locomotive that sits on the edge of East Park. The other part goes to Mason City Lions Club and their projects, like community improvement.

Friends of the 457 kicked off Cannonball Day in 2006 because they wanted to raise funds to preserve the train and to have a day that appealed to kids according to Friends of the 457 chairman Dennis Wilson.

Everywhere a person looked, kids were running about and enjoying all of the fun activities put on by Friends of the 457. Approximately 70 kids took part in the kids fun run, the first event of the day. Afterwards, people went and grabbed a seat in the bleachers to enjoy the kids’ tractor pull competition.

Kids of all ages hopped into the tractors and pedaled with all their might. Parents, family members, and other spectators cheered and clapped as kids tried to go the farthest.

Spin art, Smokey the Train, and inflatables were putting smiles on youngsters’ faces. All of them would point and run to whatever next activity they wanted to try next.

It was the first time for Hawkins, a former Mason City resident, being at the event. She said how family friendly it was is what made Cannonball Day special.

"At this stage in our life at a place where they've got food and toys and everything all together. That's definitely something we're going to be coming to," said Hawkins.

One of the popular events at Cannonball Day is the barbecue chicken dinner, put on by the Mason City Lions Club. Multiple cars were lining up along East State Street to pick up their feast for lunch. Families who were roaming around East Park picked up their tickets to pick up their half of a chicken, beans, coleslaw, and a dessert.

Messy fingers and multiple napkins were an unspoken sign of how good the meal was.

Over 60 people came together to put on the famous meal, starting early in the morning to cook hundreds of chickens. Those who were taking on the challenge of putting on the feed were dealing with heavy rainfall before sunrise. Doug Rosendahl, who was helping cook, said they had already cooked over 2,000 chickens by 11 a.m.

"We have a lot of Hy-Vee help and obviously a lot of Lions help," said Rosendahl. "It is a great partnership."

Rosendahl said he had gotten to a point with cooking that his sense of smell was being affected.

"This smoke just messes with me. Just when you think you're safe, the wind changes directions," said Rosendahl.

From food to fun, there was something for everyone to enjoy at Cannonball Day 2022.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

