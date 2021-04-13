Cannonball Day promises a blast in June

Cannonball Day is back in Mason City.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannonball Day will hold its 15th annual celebration on June 26 in East Park.

Cannonball Day promises a variety of activities for kids of all ages. There's the "Toddler Trot," the YMCA's "Cannonball Kids Fun Run" and a pedal tractor pull contest with prizes for all.

Bill Riley's State Fair Talent search will give sprouts ages 2-12 and seniors ages 13-21 the opportunity to show off their talents and compete for cash prizes.

That's not all. There will also be Smoky the train rides, tours of the Rotary Cannonball steam engine and inflatables.

The North Iowa Vintage car club will also have a variety of vehicles to display.

Cannonball hot dogs for $2 and root beer floats for $1 will be offered at the concession stand all day. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Mason City Evening Lions and River City Morning Kiwanis clubs will serve their Cannonball BBQ Chicken with drive-up options or eating on the grounds.

Betty and the Gents will perform a variety of crowd favorites from classic to country western to rock and roll from 6 to 8 p.m.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

